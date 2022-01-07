Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old child in North Carolina

By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a child who hasn’t been seen since early Thursday evening.

Police said 6-year-old Amari Christiansen was last seen in the area of Holiday City Mobile Home Park around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, WITN reported.

Amari is described as being a Black male approximately 4-feet tall and weighing about 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue coat, black long sleeve shirt with the wording “Game On,” blue sweatpants and black shoes. Amari is also believed to carrying his Power Ranger Backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

If anyone has seen Amari or knows his whereabouts, they should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

