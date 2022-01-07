Athlete of the Week: Tyler Green

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Sackets Harbor who has been putting up a whole bunch of points so far this season. His Midas touch around the basket earning him this week’s award.

Tyler Green is a talented guard averaging about 28 points per game. Add to that 6 rebounds, over 3 assists and over 3 steals per contest.

Among his high games, 35 points in a win over Copenhagen, 31 points, including his 1,000th point in a victory over Sandy Creek, 36 points in a win over Thousand Islands, and 32 points in a victory over Lyme.

An exceptional basketball talent.

Tyler is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 7, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

