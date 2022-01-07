Advertisement

Bet on it: NY mobile sports gambling to go live this weekend

Sports Gambling
Sports Gambling(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Mobile sports betting is coming to New York.

The state’s gaming commission announced Thursday that four of the nine mobile sports wagering operators selected in November have been approved to accept bets starting this Saturday.

The announcement affects Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive.

The New York State Gaming Commission says the other five are in the process of meeting statutory and regulatory requirements and will be approved when those are met.

State elected officials approved mobile sports betting in April and have estimated it could bring in up to $500 million in tax revenue annually.

