Casablanca Back on the Big Screen

January 23 and January 26
Back on the big screen-A Fathom Event
Back on the big screen-A Fathom Event(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Casablanca 80th Anniversary on the Big Screen

At Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall

Sunday, January 23rd at 4:30 pm

Wednesday, January 26 at 7:00 pm

“Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine.”

Academy Award® winners Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman light up the screen in one of the most enduring romances in movie history-- Casablanca.

Rick Blaine owns a nightclub in Vichy-controlled Casablanca, frequented by refugees desperate to escape German domination. Despite the ever-present human misery, Rick manages to remain uninvolved in World War II now raging across Europe and Northern Africa. But all that changes when Ilsa Lund walks through the front door of Rick’s club--Rick must now choose between a life with the woman he loves and becoming the hero that both she and the world need.

Academy Awards for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Academy Award nominations for: Best Actor in a Leading Role (Humphrey Bogart) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Claude Rains) Best Cinematography, Black-and-White, Best Film Editing, Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture.

This 80th anniversary event includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

Fathom Events Webpage

