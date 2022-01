EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Dennis L. Wilson, 80, Evans Mills, passed away at his home Thursday evening, January 6th, 2022.

Among his survivors is his wife Nancy.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

