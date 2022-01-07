Detwin Garis Alfred Curleyhead, Atonharen, 28, of Akwesasne

Detwin Garis Alfred Curleyhead, Atonharen, 28, of 43 McDonald Road, Snye, tragically passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Detwin Garis Alfred Curleyhead, Atonharen, 28, of 43 McDonald Road, Snye, tragically passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at his home.

Detwin was born on February 22, 1993 in Cornwall, the son of Diane (Blake Diabo) Curleyhead and Carson Mitchell. He attended Salmon River Central School. He worked for a time with R&J Woodworking before starting with Mohawk Bridge Consortium, where he was currently working.

Detwin was a truly gifted athlete, there wasn’t a sport that he didn’t play and strive to be exceptional at it. He was a great lover of cats and fishing and loved to be with his children and entertain them. Detwin lived his life with so much love and respect. He brought an energy that was uplifting and exciting. He lived his life fearlessly and was willing to try anything. Detwin became a hard worker and could do it all. His entire family was so proud of him and loved him always.

Detwin is survived by his parents, Diane Lazore, Carson Mitchell; his fiancé, JamieLee Myiow; his children, Roysen, Kiana, Don-Arrow, Daimen-Axe, and Daycen Curleyhead; his stepchildren, Nyiah and Lou “Chaz” Norton; his maternal siblings, Calandra (Hiana) Thompson, Kelby Mitchell (Kiio Jacobs), Mylee, Vyse, Bailey, Halle & Kahontiio Lazore; Chosen parents, Anna and Eli Thompson; his chosen sisters, Tameka Thompson and Jenna Thompson-Horn; many aunts and uncles including, Lee Curleyhead, & Bob Curleyhead. His nieces and nephews, Jihstagaen, Gannahgoweth, Ohnegogon and Catalaya Thompson, Mia & Evelynn Jacobs.

His Paternal Family, his father, Francis Stanley Buckshot (Lori Buckshot), his sibling’s Chrissy, Kiley, and Kaynen Buckshot; his aunt Darlene King.

Detwin was tragically predeceased by his chosen brother, Eli Thompson, Jr. and his grandparents, Charlene and Freddie Curleyhead.

Friends may call at his home, 43 McDonald Road, Snye on Saturday beginning at 2:00 PM until 9:00 AM Monday. Due to Covid restrictions his funeral services will be held with limited capacity at the Mohawk Nation Longhouse. Burial will follow services in Solomon Road Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

