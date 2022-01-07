Advertisement

Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor

Jan. 7, 2022
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on January 4th, 2022.

She was born on September 11, 1951, in New York City, daughter of John and Dorothy (Wagner) Arnold.  Dottie graduated from Clarkstown North Senior High School in 1969, SUNY Oswego with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1973, and Elmira College with a Master’s Degree in Reading in 1977.

She made a career as a reading teacher, beginning at Vernon Verona Sherrill School District before moving to Sackets Harbor Central School. She spent many years at General Brown Central School District, where she worked until her retirement in 2006.

She married Dean Anthony in 1977. Together they had two amazing children, and even though the marriage ended, they continued to be wonderful friends.

Dottie volunteered for the Migrant Tutoring Program, Literacy Volunteers, Seniors Helping Seniors, Hospice, and she and her therapy dog, Sadie, visited many nursing homes over the years. She was also involved with the Board of Elections throughout her retirement.  She was an avid reader and loved anything involving the outdoors – hiking, kayaking, running 5Ks, walking with her dog, visiting the ocean, and gardening. She was an adventurous hiker who especially enjoyed the Adirondack high peaks, and an accomplished runner, completing the Utica Boilermaker 5k with great determination less than three months before her passing. She had many friends and adventures as a member of the Women Outdoors group, and was an active member of the Eckankar religious group. Above all, she was a devoted and compassionate mother, friend, sister, and grandmother (“Mimi”).

Among her survivors are her very good friend, Donna Cornacchia, of Hannibal, NY; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery L. (Alia) Anthony, of Syracuse, NY; her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth R. (Joseph) Haberern, of Cary, NC; sister and brother-in-law, Laura (Edwin) Lobley, of Bayside, NY; four grandchildren, Benjamin, LaciMae, Everett, and one on the way, and many wonderful lifelong friends.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, John R. Arnold.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org/donate) or the Hospice Foundation of Jefferson County, NY (jeffersonhospice.org).

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

