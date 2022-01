WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral arrangements for Edythe M. Streeter, 71, of Waddington are incomplete at this time with LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home. Mrs. Streeter died on Thursday, January 6th, 2022, at her home following a long illness.

A full obituary will be published when available.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

