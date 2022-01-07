Advertisement

Half of Jefferson County’s December COVID deaths were unvaxxed

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Of the 12 people who died from COVID-19 in Jefferson County last month, half were unvaccinated and the other half were fully vaccinated, but had significant pre-existing conditions.

That’s according to a monthly report released Friday by the county’s Public Health Service.

Officials said one person who was unvaccinated had a significant pre-existing condition.

Of the 108 COVID patients who were discharged from county hospitals last month, 72 were unvaccinated, 32 were fully vaccinated, and 4 were partially vaccinated.

The seven-day average as of December 31 showed a COVID-19 positivity rate in the county of 10.6 percent.

As of January 6, a total of 146 county residents have died from COVID since the pandemic began.

Health officials encourage everyone to be vaccinated. Those with compromised immune systems should get a third shot, they say, and those who have been vaccinated should receive a booster.

Also on Friday, the county updated its COVID quarantine and isolation protocols which follow the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations. For more information, click here.

