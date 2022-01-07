Advertisement

James Edward Ingro, 62, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
James passed away Thursday, December 30th at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. He was 62 years...
James passed away Thursday, December 30th at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. He was 62 years old.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for James Edward Ingro will be 12:00pm – 2:00pm Thursday, January 13th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will take place at the convenience of his family. A celebration of life will be held at The Hitching Post on Court Street following Thursday’s calling hours.

James passed away Thursday, December 30th at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. He was 62 years old.

Born in Herkimer May 6th, 1959, James was a son to the late Cessaro J. and Anneliese (Lotter) Ingro. He was educated locally.

James was a lifelong artist and had his own art studio in the Lincoln Building. He was also a private contractor for artwork. His extensive work history includes employment by Inkwell Graphics, Allen’s Campground, A. Cozzi Monuments, Barsco Co., and several other local establishments.

James loved camping and was a freelance artist. He will be remembered as a free spirit.

James is survived by his children, Rosalie and Alex Bettam, Theresa Ingro, CJ Ingro; and his grandchildren, Mckenna Bettam, Christopher Knapp, Carol Knapp, Edward Knapp, Jr. Also surviving are 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

Donations may be made to Death with Dignity, 520 SW 6th Avenue #1220, Portland, Oregon 97204.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Matthew passed away Wednesday evening, January 5, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Matthew G. Derfler IV, 57, of Colton
Candles
Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, of Norwood
Candles
Stephen Cotter, 54, of Norfolk
Candles
Edythe M. Streeter, 71, of Waddington

Obituaries

Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at her...
Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor
Mary Jean Steinburg, age 80, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on...
Mary Jean Steinburg, 80, of Madrid
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 1999 20-car pileup
A Massena man is charged with driving while impaired by drugs after his pickup truck allegedly...
Massena man charged after pickup allegedly flips, hits house
U.S. -Canada border
U.S. - Canada dairy dispute settled, local farmers to benefit
Snow in Belfort in the town of Croghan
Your pictures and videos of snow storm & aftermath