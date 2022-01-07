James Edward Ingro, 62, of Watertown

James passed away Thursday, December 30th at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. He was 62 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

Calling hours for James Edward Ingro will be 12:00pm – 2:00pm Thursday, January 13th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will take place at the convenience of his family. A celebration of life will be held at The Hitching Post on Court Street following Thursday's calling hours.

Born in Herkimer May 6th, 1959, James was a son to the late Cessaro J. and Anneliese (Lotter) Ingro. He was educated locally.

James was a lifelong artist and had his own art studio in the Lincoln Building. He was also a private contractor for artwork. His extensive work history includes employment by Inkwell Graphics, Allen’s Campground, A. Cozzi Monuments, Barsco Co., and several other local establishments.

James loved camping and was a freelance artist. He will be remembered as a free spirit.

James is survived by his children, Rosalie and Alex Bettam, Theresa Ingro, CJ Ingro; and his grandchildren, Mckenna Bettam, Christopher Knapp, Carol Knapp, Edward Knapp, Jr. Also surviving are 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

Donations may be made to Death with Dignity, 520 SW 6th Avenue #1220, Portland, Oregon 97204.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

