Jefferson County residents can get COVID test kits as early as Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County will be giving out 5,000 home COVID-19 test kits beginning Saturday.

Each kit contains 2 home tests to be taken on consecutive days by the recipient when experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID 19.

The kits will go to county residents, home-bound senior citizens and essential government workers.

The following fire departments will hold drive-thru giveaways on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon:

Clayton Fire Station

Dexter Village Fire Station

Adams Center Fire Station

Black River Fire Station

Philadelphia Fire Station

West Carthage Fire Station

Proof of residence in Jefferson County is required. This proof can be in the form of a driver’s license or mail proving the address of the recipient. There’s a limit of 1 kit per household.

The city of Watertown will give away tests next week and will announce distribution plans at that time.

Jefferson County Office of the Aging will be distributing to homebound residents through its home delivered meals program.

Jefferson County Public Health Service’s home health clients will be provided kits during home visits.

Essential service workers for county public safety, highway crews and public health staff as well as town and village Department of Public Works and highway crews.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.