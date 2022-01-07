Jesse Irving Porter, 78, of Mannsville

On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Jesse Irving Porter, loving husband, father of three children, and grandfather of six grandchildren, passed away at the age of 78. (Source: Funeral Home)

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Jesse Irving Porter, loving husband, father of three children, and grandfather of six grandchildren, passed away at the age of 78. Jesse was born on July 30, 1943 in Watertown, NY to Irving and Louise (Hanlon) Porter. After graduating, he joined the United States Air Force and served from 1961 until 1965.

On April 16, 1966, Jesse married the love of his life, Carol Anne Shultz. They had three beautiful children together. Jesse spent most of his life working in the feed business as a salesman. He retired at age 67 in 2010 after 25 years of service at Blue Seal Feeds. He was an active member of the Catholic Church and was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He spent his retired life with his family making memories, helping his children with their homes and families, and doing some of his favorite pastimes such as watching NY Yankees Baseball and SU Basketball games and mowing lawns. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Jesse was predeceased by his father Irving, his mother Louise (Steele), his brother, Robert Steele, his sister, Carol Worthington, and his brother-in-law Robert Worthington. He is survived by his wife Carol, his step-mother Marion Porter, his three children, Rene (Eric) Jefford, Michelle (Jon) Ederer, Dean (Wendy) Porter, his aunt Mary McBride, his siblings Teri (Larry) Henry, Vicky (Gary) Smithers, Robin (Tom) Ferlito, Randy (Chrys) Porter, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will also live on through his grandchildren Hannah Porter, Cole Ederer, Luke Ederer, Kyle Jefford, Haley Jefford and Bailey Lund.

Life without Jesse in it will never be the same, but he will stay alive through memories and special moments. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, 17 Grove Street, Adams, NY at 1 o’clock in the afternoon. . A spring burial followed by a Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be announced.

The funeral mass will be followed by a luncheon at Adams Country Club.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Make A Wish Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.