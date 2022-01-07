Advertisement

Lady Lions impressive so far this season

By Rob Krone
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Lady Lions are playing some great basketball so far this season.

The Lady Lions are off to an 8-1 start and are currently ranked seventh in the state in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association poll in Class B.

Coach Janelle Ferris is pleased with the way her team has come out of the gate to start the season.

The Lady Lions are a veteran team with two seniors and six juniors on the roster.

Most of the girls have played together since the third grade and they say that, along with playing on a traveling team during the off season, has been a big key to their success.

General Brown is averaging 65 points a contest and are only giving up an average of 27 points a game to their opponents.

While defense is a strength, Ferris feels her team is pretty well rounded.

The Lady Lions are back in action on Friday, when they play host to Watertown with tip-off set for 7:15 p.m.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Madrid-Waddington 51, Colton-Pierrepont 33

Girls’ high school basketball

St. Regis Falls 51, Norwood-Norfolk 46

Brushton-Moira 45, Parishville-Hopkinton 26

Gouverneur 48, Canton 40

St. Lawrence Central 46, OFA 39

Salmon River, Malone -- postponed

Hammond 55, Hermon-DeKalb 45

Heuvelton 69, Morristown 10

Lisbon 53, Tupper Lake 29

