Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, a resident of 52 Spring Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. Speer passed away Thursday evening at the University of Vermont Medical Center.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Louise “Dolly” Speer.

