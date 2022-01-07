Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, a resident of 52 Spring Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Speer passed away Thursday evening at the University of Vermont Medical Center. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Louise “Dolly” Speer.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.