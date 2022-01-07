Mary Jean Steinburg, 80, of Madrid

Mary Jean Steinburg, age 80, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday January 3, 2022 at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Mary Jean Steinburg, age 80, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday January 3, 2022 at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY. The family has entrusted arrangements to the Phillips Memorial Home, in Madrid.

Mary Jean Steinburg was born on August 16, 1941, in Gouverneur, NY. Her parents were the late Charles E. and Edith (Crossmon) Keyes. Mary Jean Grew up on the family farm on Rt. 812 in De Kalb Junction. She attended Hermon DeKalb Central School graduating in 1960.

On November 23, 1960 she married Myron Steinburg at the Chipman Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Garret Gertson. Mary Jean and her husband lived in Bombay, NY for a year when they moved to a farm in Chipman which they rented until 1965. On April 1, 1965 they moved to the Short family farm in Madrid that they had purchased. Mary Jean worked a long side her husband making the farm a productive operation and raising their two sons.

In the fall of 1978 Mary Jean was employed by Madrid-Waddington Central School District as a bus driver. She retired from driving bus in 2000. During that time she traveled all over taking students not only to their regular school class, but for sports, parades and activities. Mary Jean was well liked by her students. Although her first concern was for their safety, she always tried to let them know she was interested in what they had to say and cared about them.

Mary Jean taught Sunday school and sang in the choir at the United Church of Madrid. She was a den mother for the cub scouts. Mary Jean loved the outdoors as she used to hunt with her husband, loved snowmobiling and horseback riding. Camping was another favorite activity and looked forward to the times she and her sisters got together at her camp. Her hobbies were upholstering, ceramics, puzzles and playing cards. Her first love was for her family and her home.

Mary Jean is survived by her two sons, Robert (Sabrina) Steinburg of Hinesville, GA; James (Kathy) Steinburg of Madrid, NY and grandson Sammy Steinburg of Norfolk, NY. Two sisters, Lois York of Massena, NY; and Mrs. Alfred (Linda) Brown and sister in-law’s Sharon Keyes of Gouverneur, NY, and Mary Rutley of South Colton and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Mary Jean was predeceased by husband Myron Steinburg, a sister Elizabeth (Betty) McClatchy, a brother Charles W. Keys, a brother in-law Robert York, sister in-law Nelly Locey and a nephew Thomas McClatchy.

Burial will be in Madrid Cemetery at the convenience of the family in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

