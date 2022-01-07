Mobile sports gambling in NY draws mixed opinions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mobile and online sports betting is set to begin Saturday morning in New York state. Gamblers are getting ready to place their bets and betting companies are ready to dish out some cash prizes. But, not everyone is a fan.

From the betting lounge to the palm of your hand.

Mobile sports betting can begin as early as Saturday morning in New York state.

“Saturday will be a historic day for the Empire State and its avid sports fans,” said Chris Jones, FanDuel.

The state’s Gaming Commission has approved four licensed sports wagering operators, including Caesar’s Playbook, Rush Street Interactive, FanDuel, and DraftKings.

DraftKings will begin accepting bets at 9 a.m. Saturday and already has promotions lined up for the first day.

“Celtics and the Knicks game Saturday night, we’re doing a promotion where if you bet $25 and there’s one point scored in the game, you double your money,” said Matt Kalish, president, DraftKings North America.

And FanDuel has its promotions ready too.

“I think New Yorkers are going to be very pleased with what a lot of the rest of the legalized states in the country, particularly the brethren in New Jersey, and in Pennsylvania, and Connecticut who have been bordering us for a while, have been able to do, and we’re really, really excited to deliver that,” said Jones.

Some say it’s a game-changer, gambling from the comfort of your own home, or even from your favorite sports bar.

But gambling addiction experts say that’s the problem.

“It’s 24/7 access. You can do it any time, any where you want,” said Elizabeth Toomey, Central New York Problem Gambling Resource Center.

Easier access may mean more people getting involved and more chances to fall victim to what experts call the “hidden addiction.”

“With other addictions you can see them, you can smell them, you can see the progress with people. Most of the time you don’t even know people have a gambling problem until they’re well into their addiction,” said Toomey.

Both DraftKings and FanDuel say education is key and encourages users to set up wage limits and deposit limits to prevent any issues.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.