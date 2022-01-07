Advertisement

North country digs out, travel advisory issued in Lewis County

Snow blower(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The hum of snow blowers and scraping of shovels were heard as Thursday’s lake effect snow continued into Friday morning, adding a few more inches to the snow totals for Watertown and surrounding areas which already had a foot on the ground.

Folks from the north country are no strangers to heavy lake effect snowstorms. Some look forward to extending a helping hand to strangers and neighbors.

“I did when I got out of work yesterday. I had to come back and clean it up. Two hours later I had to come back and do it again. I was right back where I started from, but I try to help some of the neighbors out and they in turn do the same for me,” said Richard Aldrich, Black River resident.

A travel advisory was issued at 5 p.m. on Friday in Lewis County because of snow covered roads and poor visibility.

