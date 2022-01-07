Olney wants to see city’s deal with its attorney

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council member Cliff Olney is asking to see the city’s agreement with its attorney, Bob Slye.

Olney tells 7 News it’s because of how he was treated at Monday night’s city council meeting by Syle and Mayor Jeff Smith. Olney feels he was “dressed down” by the two after he independently reached out to vendors about the city’s pools.

He says Slye’s comments weren’t of legal advice, but more in line of just telling Olney how he should act.

Olney wouldn’t say if he’s looking for a change in legal representation for the city, but that he was going to discuss the matter with other city council members.

Our calls to Slye weren’t returned.

