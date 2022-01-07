Advertisement

Some snow today, very cold tonight

By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s still some lake effect brewing, but there are no alerts for our area.

Those alerts have shifted south to Oswego County and much of central New York. A winter weather advisory there is expected to end at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the tri-county region could see snow off and on today. It will be mostly cloudy and highs will be in the low 20s.

Temperatures will dip sharply overnight. Lows will be in single digits below zero.

Saturday is looking pretty nice. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-20s.

We’ll see a mix of rain and snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs will be around 20.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs only in the single digits.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

