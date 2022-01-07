Advertisement

U.S. - Canada dairy dispute settled, local farmers to benefit

U.S. -Canada border
U.S. -Canada border(MGN)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A dairy dispute is settled between the U.S. and Canada - expanding the trade market for local farmers.

A panel reviewing the agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada said Canada was breeching trade commitments.

In the pact, Canada expanded its dairy market to U.S. exports. But, the nation was only bringing in a certain amount of shipments at the agreed-upon lower tariff rate.

Shipments beyond that amount had a high tariff rate, making the American product too expensive to compete with Canadian products.

Now that the issue is settled, Canada will have to change its tariff-rate quotas by February 3.

“It increases the demand for U.S. dairy products and the more you increase that demand, the more that ripples across the entire dairy industry in the United States,” said Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator Jay Matteson. “It’s a very beneficial trade destination for us. We want to have that relationship, but we have to make sure Canada is abiding by the agreement.”

Matteson said that even during this dispute, Canada was the United States’ number three trade partner for dairy products.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Neighbors captured video of FBI agents entering a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street.
Guns drawn, FBI agents raid homes, arrest West Carthage man
IRS
Accountant urges people to be on lookout for ‘critical’ IRS letter
Closings & Delays
Here’s where to find closings, delays & cancellations
Slick roads caused a pickup and an SUV to crash on State Route 68 near Canton Thursday morning.
Slick roads cause St. Lawrence County crashes

Latest News

Snow in Belfort in the town of Croghan
Your pictures and videos of snow storm & aftermath
Gov. Kathy Hochul at a COVID-19 briefing Friday.
State rolls out new rules for nursing home visits & health care workers
Sports Gambling
Bet on it: NY mobile sports gambling to go live this weekend
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Chimichurri