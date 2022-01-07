Woman finds work/life balance with own day care business

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At a time when childcare is hard to find, a handful of folks are getting ready to start -- or have already started -- their own day care businesses.

Eight participants were recognized Thursday night for completing the first Home-Based Childcare Training offered through Jefferson Community College.

Through the program, they attended childhood development classes, business workshops, and one-on-one mentorships.

Esther Rosas was one of those who received her certificate Thursday.

She started her business, A Mommy’s Daycare, in September, providing another option for parents looking for childcare.

“It’s been so nice being able to be at home, working for myself and making my own hours, Rosas said. “I am able to keep that balance between work and home life, and that is the most important thing for me and my family.”

“This is the equivalent of us opening a daycare center right here,” JCC president Dr. Ty Stone said. “So think about this twice a year, or three times a year, what we are doing and how we are helping our childcare problem.”

The program partners with the Community Action Planning Council and the Watertown Small Business Development Center.

If you want to join the program, there’s an information session next Thursday.

