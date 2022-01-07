Advertisement

Your pictures and videos of snow storm & aftermath

Snow in Belfort in the town of Croghan
Snow in Belfort in the town of Croghan(Cathy L Clark)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We asked and you delivered. You sent us some terrific videos and photos of Thursday’s lake effect snow storm and its aftermath.

You shared clips and pictures of your dogs playing in the snow, snow plow “heroes” and even a crash on Route 342.

Check them out below.

As always, you’re welcome to send your photos and videos to Send It To 7.

