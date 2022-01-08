Betty S. Redden, 90, formerly of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Betty S. Redden, 90, passed away Friday, January 7th, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she has resided for the past 18 months. She previously resided in Adams Center,

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

