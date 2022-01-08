Advertisement

Betty S. Redden, 90, formerly of Adams Center

By Submitted by funeral home
Jan. 8, 2022
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Betty S. Redden, 90, passed away Friday, January 7th, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she has resided for the past 18 months.  She previously resided in Adams Center,

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.  A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

