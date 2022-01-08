Blankenbush addresses wood burning ban concerns

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a rumor going around that has many North Country residents concerned about their wood stoves and fireplaces.

Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush says his office has received a number of complaints and concerns that wood burning is being be banned by the Climate Action Council as part of the Climate and Community Investment Act.

Blankenbush assures there’s no such ban included in the Act, but there have been talks about banning wood burning among the council.

To what extent? It’s unknown.

But now residents are concerned about how they’ll heat their homes, how loggers will make a living, or even if they’ll be allowed to roast ‘smores over a campfire.

“It’s so silly, I can’t even imagine it! We can all live with a lot of changes, but this Climate Control Act and this Climate Action Council is going way too far,” said Blankenbush.

Blankenbush says he does stand for clean energy, but in Northern New York, banning wood burning would not be a reasonable way to achieve that.

He encourages New Yorkers to voice their opinions by calling or writing to NYSERDA or the climate council. You can do that by emailing NYSERDA at info@nyserda.ny.gov, Emailing the Climate Action Council at climateact.ny.gov, or contacting Blankenbush himself at blankenbushk@nyassembly.gov.

