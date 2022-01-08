Advertisement

Delosh formally announces candidacy for Jefferson Co. Sheriff

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Gerald Delosh announced a bid for sheriff Friday night.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Gerald Delosh announced a bid for sheriff Friday night.(wwny)
By Garrett Domblewski and Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Gerald Delosh announced a bid for sheriff Friday night.

We introduced you to Delosh earlier this week. Friday he formally began his run for the office.

Delosh has been in law enforcement since the early 90s and became a deputy in 2003.

He’s running on a platform to streamline the pistol permit process and tackling the drug epidemic, specifically the deadly addition of fentanyl to many drugs.

“It’s a huge responsibility, so I know there’s probably always issues that come forward, and I’m ready to tackle anything,” said Delosh.

Delosh, who’s running as a Republican, joins a race to take over for retiring Sheriff Colleen O’Neill.

