Denise R. Kalwarovski, 63, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Denise R. Kalwarovski, 63, of 912 Strawberry Lane, Clayton, NY passed away January 7, 2022 unexpectedly at her home.

She was born on December 26, 1958 in Watertown, NY,daughter of Edward and Ruth (Besaw) Neville. She grew up in Sackets Harbor where she attended school. Her senior year she moved to Watertown and graduated from Watertown High School.

Most of her career she worked as a secretary for various businesses in Watertown as well as Williams Apparatus for several years.

She moved to Clayton in October of 2018 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.

Denise enjoyed making crafts,diamond art and snowflakes out of toilet paper rolls, reading and playing Bingo.

Among her survivors are her daughter, Darbi Tinucci and her fiance, Jason Crump, of Clayton; five grandchildren, Cortney Tinucci, Biance Tinucci and Emilia, Lenni and Mica Crump; two brothers and a sister in law, Edward Neville, Watertown, Mark (Cindy) Neville, Virginia Beach; two sisters, Deborah O’Dett, Watertown and Jacqueline Neville, TN; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her son, Michael Fedora.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 13th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Burial will be held in the spring at the Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor.

Friends and family may leave condolences online at www.hartandbrucefh.com

