Deputies investigate fatal crash in the Town of Brownville

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a fatal car crash that happened early Saturday morning on State Route 12.

Officials say Corey M. Aldrich of the Town of Clayton was driving a 2021 Kia sedan, when his car crossed over the opposite lane of the road, hitting a power pole. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m.

Deputies and paramedics attempted to revive Aldrich, but he died from his injuries.

The crash remain under investigation.

