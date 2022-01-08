Deputies investigate fatal crash in the Town of Brownville

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a fatal car crash that happened early Saturday morning on State Route 12.

Officials say Corey M. Aldrich of the Town of Clayton was driving a 2021 Kia sedan, when his car crossed over the opposite lane of the road, hitting a power pole. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m.

Deputies and paramedics attempted to revive Aldrich, but he died from his injuries.

The crash remain under investigation.

