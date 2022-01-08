Mrs. Streeter died early Thursday morning, January 6, 2022 at her home following a long series of illnesses. (Source: Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Edythe M. Streeter, 71, of Waddington will be held on Friday, January 14th, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the Waddington First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Myrna Stone officiating. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service. Burial will be held in the spring at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Mallory, NY. Mrs. Streeter died early Thursday morning, January 6, 2022 at her home following a long series of illnesses.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Edythe M. Streeter was born on October 10th, 1950 in Syracuse, NY. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Beebe) Stone. On August 22, 1970 she married Dean Streeter. She owned and operated the Waddington Reporter Newspaper for twelve years, she worked as a home health aide and as a substitute teacher at BOCES. She was very proud to be involved with the Waddington Family Resource Center and Waddington Rescue Squad Auxiliary. She loved to cook, bake and enjoyed feeding people, with Edythe, the coffee was alway on. Spending time with her grandchildren and family was her greatest joy.

She is survived by her husband Dean Streeter, her daughters; Melissa Ann Streeter of Milford, VA, Virginia (John) Irish of Waddington, Martha (Chris) Tiernan of Milford,VA and April Streeter and her companion Chris Vallance of Madrid. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren; Matthew Irish, Dominic Foote, Keira Tiernan and Abigail Vallance.

Her parents, Frank and Mary Stone and her brothers; Merton, Carl, Beryl and Larry Stone along with her sister Doris Besanson predeceased her.

Donations in Edythe’s memory may be made to the Waddington First Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 485 Waddington, NY 13694.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.