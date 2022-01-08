Friday Sports: Canton boys’ beat Gouverneur on the hardwood

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ basketball along with pro hockey were on the agenda Friday night.

In Boys’ NAC Basketball from Canton, the Golden Bears hosted Gouverneur.

The pick and roll to Chris Downs, Jr. puts Canton on top 4.

Then it was Sam Roiger hitting the 3 pointer: Bears on top 7-0.

Raine Rumble takes it to the rack for the Wildcats.

Then it was Caden Storie draining the 3 pointer.

Back the other way, it was Downs inside for the easy lay-in.

Off the fast break, it’s Rumble with the finish.

But Canton gets hot from long range as Ryan Jones, Roiger and Cooper LaDouceur connect from downtown.

Canton, with a 24-3 run beats Gouverneur 68-47.

In Girls’ Frontier League Basketball from Philadelphia, Indian River hosted IHC.

In the 1st quarter, it was Emeline Barton with the miss, but Abigail Bombard is there for the putback: IHC up 2.

Then it was Emily Bombard drilling the 3 to put the Lady Cavaliers on top 5.

The Lady Warriors answer as Bella Davis connects from downtown: Indian River down 2.

Then it was Ravan Marsell laying in 2 off the break: Lady Warriors down 3.

Davis hits for 3 more as Indian River beats IHC 69-25.

Another Girls’ Frontier League battle in Dexter as General Brown hosted Watertown.

Off the opening tip. Lily Dupee lays in 2: General Brown up 2.

Off the steal, Ainsley Fuller connects and the Lady Lions up their lead to 4.

Another Watertown turnover ends with a Fuller lay-in: Lady Lions up 8.

It was Fuller with the bucket as General Brown beats Watertown 65-33.

In Federal Hockey League action from the fairgrounds ice arena, the Wolves opened a weekend series with Carolina.

After a scoreless 1st period, the Wolves would erupt for the 3 goals in the 2nd.

Tallies from Lane King, Ahmed Mahfouz and Cole McKechney would make it 3-0 after 2.

The Wolves go on to beat Carolina 4-2.

The Watertown Red & Black are coming off a 2021 championship season culminating with a title win on October 9th. Now, it’s time to think repeat in 2022.

The local semi-pro football team will hold signups Saturday, January 8th at the Fachney Drive Business Complex off of Gaffney Drive in Watertown. That’s the former Bruce Wright building.

Enter Door B from 10 AM - 2 PM , you’ll have a chance to commit to America’s oldest semi professional football franchise.

Friday Sports Scores

Boys’ HS Basketball

Copenhagen 52, Thousand Islands 37

Sackets Harbor 84, Alexandria 25

Hermon DeKalb 68, Hammond 39

Parishville Hopkinton 35, Brushton Moira 27

Gouverneur 47, Canton 68

St. Lawrence C. 30, Chateaugay 49

Harrisville 64, Edwards Knox 26

Heuvelton 70, Morristown 40

Massena 80, Potsdam 59

Girls’ HS Basketball

Immaculate Heart 25, Indian River 69

Watertown 33, General Brown 65

Plattsburgh 28, Massena 52

Sackets Harbor 48, Alexandria 42

Men’s College Basketball

Clarkson 73, Vassar 75

St. Lawrence 68, Bard 61

Women’s College Basketball

Clarkson 53, Vassar 58

Pro Hockey

Watertown 4, Carolina 2

Men’s College Hockey

SUNY Canton 3, Arcadia 4

Women’s College Hockey

Clarkson 3, Princeton 1

SUNY Cortland 4, SUNY Potsdam 0

Boys’ HS Hockey

Malone 3, Canton 1

Islanders 2, OFA 6

Bellows 10, Potsdam 4

Immaculate Heart 1, Norwood Norfolk 8

Saranac 6, St. Lawrence C. 5

Girls’ HS Hockey

Potsdam 0, Plattsburgh 1

HS Volleyball

South Lewis 3, Beaver River 0

