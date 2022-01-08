Advertisement

Lyons Falls Mayor resigns

Beau Bailey resigns from his position as Village of Lyons Falls Mayor.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The Village of Lyons Falls will need a new mayor.

Beau Bailey, who has been the mayor since 2020, announced on the village’s Facebook page that he’s resigning after a personal health scare.

The resignation is effective immediately. He made the announcement on New Year’s Day, Saying in part: “I thank you all for your help and support over the past year, but I am too overdrawn and have learned that I am not built to be a political figure. My goal is to still be involved in reviving our community, just from a different angle.”

The village board does have a special meeting set for Monday at 6:00 PM. It is open to the public.

