Mary A. DiStefano, 70, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. DiStefano, 70, of E. Lynde St., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022 at the Sunnyside Care Center in Syracuse.

She was born on November 15, 1951 in Watertown, NY, daughter of James P. and Elizabeth M. (Messina) DiStefano, and she graduated from Immaculate Heart Central High School in 1969.

Mary worked at Mercy of Northern NY for over twenty years and retired as a ward clerk secretary.

She was a member of the St Anthony’s Catholic Church and she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Mary will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, vibrant and bubbly personality and zest for life.

Among her survivors are a sister and brother in law, Carol A. and John P. Pecori, Syracuse; three brothers and their wives, Gene A. (Carolyn) DiStefano Sr., Myrtle Beach, Anthony J. (Betty) DiStefano, Myrtle Beach and James P. (Jan) DiStefano Jr., Watertown; a sister in law, Cynthia M. DiStefano- Warner; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her brother, John J. DiStefano Sr., a sister Bernadette M. Zilnik and two nephews, JP DiStefano III and Gene DiStefano Jr.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was Mary’s wish to be cremated and a graveside will take place in the spring at Brookside Cemetery. There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Donations may be made in Mary’s memory to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Friends and family may leave on line condolences at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

