New Flynn Pool proposal: Splash pad, ice rink

Flynn Pool
Flynn Pool(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Facebook, two Watertown City Councilmembers propose a different approach to the city’s pool troubles.

For years, council has argued over how many pools the city should have, and which ones should remain open or not.

Saturday morning, Councilwoman Sarah Compo-Pierce suggested the Flynn Pool, behind North Elementary, instead be turned into a splash pad that can convert into an outdoor ice rink.

She says this idea would offer use for all four seasons and gives residents and visitors something new to do in the winter.

She says it would be cheaper in maintenance costs.

It would not require any staff compared to the pools which have been struggling to staff lifeguards.

Mayor Jeff Smith shared the post, calling it a common sense solution.

Council’s next meeting is a work session Monday night. They will be talking about the Flynn pool.

