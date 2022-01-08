Randolph “Randy” B. Clark, 64, of Oswegatchie

Randolph “Randy” B. Clark, age 64, of Oswegatchie, unexpectedly passed away on January 5, 2022 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Randolph “Randy” B. Clark, age 64, of Oswegatchie, unexpectedly passed away on January 5, 2022 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital.

Honoring Randy’s wishes, his burial will be private. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Randy was born on May 12, 1957 in Watertown to the late William and Barbara (Ritz) Clark. His step-father, George Boice, predeceased him as well. Randy married Petrea S. Groves on October 10, 1981 at their home in Austin, TX.

Randy and Petrea owned and operated the Hillside Diner in Oswegatchie. Randy was a good, hard-working man who built cars, boats, and houses from the ground up. He loved his community and going camping with his son.

He is survived by his wife, Petrea Clark, two children, William (Adriana) Clark and Mary Sheree Doss, his sister, Kathy Boice, a half-sister, Lesa Clark, and twin grandchildren, Aria and Aurora Clark, and all of his Hillside Diner family.

Donations in memory of Randy may be made to Star Lake Rescue Squad, PO Box 22, Star Lake NY 13690.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.