PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Raymond E. Dalton, 85, of Pierrepont, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he had been a patient since December 23rd.

Raymond, or “Red” as he was known by friends, was born May 17, 1936 in Gouverneur, a son of the late Kenneth and Sarah (Rabideau) Dalton. He attended schools in DeKalb, Gouverneur, Dexter and Harrisville. On August 25, 1973, Red married Betty M. Lang, she predeceased him on January 28, 2018. A previous marriage ended in divorce.

Red worked as a mechanic for Seaker and Graves in Gouverneur for a few years before starting his career of 32 ½ years as a Fleet Mechanic and Safety Officer at ALCOA in Massena. Red retired from ALCOA in 1998. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and traveling. Red and Betty visited the majority of the states on the East Coast and as far West as Branson, Missouri. He and Betty spent winters at their home in Lakeland, Florida for 23 years, but he stopped traveling there in 2019 due to health reasons.

Raymond is survived by two daughters, Cathy (Charles) Groce of Mars, PA; Sherry Lytle of Heuvelton, NY; step-daughter, Beth (Karl) Woolworth of Constantia, NY and step-son Michael (Sheila) McDonald of Pierrepont; sisters, Janet (Bill) Cratsenberg of Calcium, NY and Rosemary Houghtaling and companion David Davis of Evans Mills, NY; brothers, Warren and Michael Dalton of Philadelphia, NY; a sister-in-law, Barbara Dalton of Evans Mills; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his beloved wife, Betty and his parents, Kenneth and Sarah, he is predeceased by a brother, Thomas Dalton and two nieces, Bridget and Becky Dalton.

A memorial service and burial will be held in the spring. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Raymond E. “Red” Dalton are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

