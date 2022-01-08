Advertisement

Sea lion rescued off of Calif. freeway

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - A sea lion was rescued after it made its way onto a California freeway on Friday.

The sea lion was miles from the ocean and brought traffic to a crawl.

With the help of two good Samaritans, the wayward marine animal was guided to safety.

SeaWorld San Diego’s rescue team said they’re not sure how the sea lion made its way so far inland.

It’s not the first time this particular sea lion has been the subject of a call. In early November, the same animal was rescued from a different road and taken to a rescue facility.

Officials said the sea lion has been showing up in odd situations and locations since then.

There’s no word whether the animal was sick or hurt.

SeaWorld San Diego has taken the sea lion to its park to get checked out.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
A Massena man is charged with driving while impaired by drugs after his pickup truck allegedly...
Massena man charged after pickup allegedly flips, hits house
IRS
Accountant urges people to be on lookout for ‘critical’ IRS letter
Cliff Olney's Facebook post
‘The gloves are off:’ Olney calls out mayor, city attorney in Facebook post
Slick roads caused a pickup and an SUV to crash on State Route 68 near Canton Thursday morning.
Slick roads cause St. Lawrence County crashes

Latest News

The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence
A sea lion on San Diego freeway was guided to safety by good Samaritans. (Source: ONSCENE.TV...
Sea lion rescued off of Calif. freeway
Fatal Car Crash
Deputies investigate fatal crash in the Town of Brownville
With authorities continuing to search for more victims of an alleged Virginia serial killer,...
2 women identified in alleged Virginia shopping cart serial killer investigation