Snowmobilers flock to Tug Hill after this week's snow storm

Thursday’s lake effect snow storm brought plenty of visitors to the Tug Hill this weekend.
Thursday's lake effect snow storm brought plenty of visitors to the Tug Hill this weekend.
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - Thursday’s lake effect snow storm brought plenty of visitors to the Tug Hill this weekend.

Parking lots of local businesses and eateries were packed with snowmobiles and riders, many getting a chance to hit the trails for the first time this winter.

Sled enthusiasts say the trails are still a little rocky, but have a solid snow covered base on them that they hope will continue to get better as the season rolls on.

“Good trails today, not bad, they are coming along but we need some more snow,” said Rossdi Francesca who was visiting from Rochester.

“People that are in the sport, it is such a short season that it is, and being that the weather really dictates, you know, how much riding you can do and where, when, and how, and you know, hopefully it’s going to stay cold and give us a couple months of riding,” said Pete Harrington of Cato, NY.

Riders say they are also excited about the next anticipated storm because the local snowmobile clubs will be able to bring out the groomers to make the trails less slick.

