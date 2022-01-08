St. Lawrence County woman celebrates her 100th birthday!

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - It’s a big day for one St. Lawrence County woman.

Agnes Woodrow not only turned 100 Saturday, but she also earned her high school diploma!

Back during her senior year at Hermon DeKalb, Aggie apparently dropped out after an argument with a teacher.

All these years later, the school is recognizing the work she did by presenting her with an honorary diploma.

Aggie is also getting recognition from the Hermon Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for her 50 years of service.

Also from the post office she dedicated her work to, and even from lawmakers!

Thank you Abby Bonno for sharing with us via Send it to 7.

