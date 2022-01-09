Dennis L. Wilson, 80, of Evans Mills

Dennis L. Wilson, 80, Evans Mills, passed away Thursday evening, January 6th, 2022 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Dennis L. Wilson, 80, Evans Mills, passed away Thursday evening, January 6th, 2022 at his home.

Calling hours for Dennis are Wednesday, January 12th from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. The funeral will be held Thursday, January 13th, at 11:00 am with Pastor Rick Pickert officiating at the funeral home. A celebration of life will take place following the funeral at 1:00 pm at the Evans Mills Fire Hall. Spring burial will be in the Sulphur Springs Cemetery, Town of Hounsfield.

Dennis was born in Manhattan, NY on December 24th, 1941, a son to John and Lane Wilson. Following his high school education, Dennis served with the US Army from 1962-1968. He served as part of the 2nd Battalion and 7th Calvary Division in Vietnam during the November 1965 Battle of the IA Drang Valley which was documented in the critically acclaimed book “We Were Soldiers….Once and Young” and the 2002 movie “We Were Soldiers”.

He received the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

Following his honorable discharge with the rank of Sergeant, he joined the New York National Guard. He retired from the National Guard in 1995. Dennis worked as a civilian employee at Fort Drum as the aircraft refueling supervisor at the Wheeler-Sack Airfield, retiring in 2006. Dennis’ strong work ethic and love for staying busy brought him to the Town of Leray where he worked as a wing man plowing.

Dennis married Nancy Garbutt in 1964 at the Hope Presbyterian Church.

He was a member of the Lowville Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) , a life member of the Carthage American Legion, and a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA).

In his past time you could find Dennis on his John Deere tractor mowing the lawn, tending to his pool, or attending Magrath gym on Fort Drum. Most of all Dennis enjoyed his family. He was consistently involved in the lives of his loved ones and well known around the community for his infectious personality.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; his children Christopher (Pam) Wilson, Wrentham, MA, Renee Wilson, Evans Mills, Derek Wilson, Leicester, MA; his grandchildren Ashlee (Michael) Scales, Kylee Lynch, Emily, Caroline, Hannah, Connor and Ava Wilson; great grandchildren Brylee, Landan and Adalynn Scales; a sister -in -law, Cheryl Gonseth, a brother-in- law Everett Cateon and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, four brothers, Michael, Jack, Richard and William, his father and mother-in- law, Edward and Marylyn Garbutt, a brother-in-law, Terry Gonseth , and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Cateon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Garbutt Family Fish and Loaves Fund, 8744 North Main St., Evans Mills, NY 13637. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

