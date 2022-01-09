Flower Memorial Library asks for community’s input, looking to make changes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is looking to make some changes and they’re asking for the community’s help.

A survey is up on the library’s website, asking people what they go to the library for, and what they would like to see offered there.

The library’s director says the pandemic has changed how they go about things, and now they want to know if any of those pandemic-related changes should stick around.

“We’ve learned so much that we’re going to carry some of what we learned that worked through to when we’re past COVID, but hopefully we’ll learn what else we can do to help the community and our patrons,” said Flower Memorial Library Director Yvonne Reff.

Reff says it’s a short survey and anyone can take it ..even if you’re not a frequent library goer.

