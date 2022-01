Frederick “Rick” J. Mason, 71, formerly of Watertown, NY, currently residing in St. Petersburg, FL has passed away. (Source: Funeral Home)

St. PETERSBURG, Florida (WWNY) - Frederick “Rick” J. Mason, 71, formerly of Watertown, NY, currently residing in St. Petersburg, FL has passed away.

Full obituary with arrangements to follow.

