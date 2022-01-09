Mrs. Gaffney passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A funeral mass for Helen L. Gaffney, 94, of Norwood, will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux officiating. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Garner Funeral Home in Potsdam. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam. Mrs. Gaffney passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.

Surviving are her daughters Kathleen Spies of Potsdam, Colleen Chapin of Norwood, and Maureen Gaffney of Norwood; grandchildren Jeffrey Spies of Pennsylvania, Gretchen Frey of Orlando, Ingrid Spies of Pennsylvania, Bridget (Christopher) Patterson of Auburn, Christine (Eric) Sweet of Norfolk, and Erin Chapin of Norwood; great grandchildren Derek, Ryan, Jacob, and Zachery Spies, Cora and Colin Frey, Patrick and Owen Spies, Jack, Benjamin and Nathaniel Patterson, and Alexis Sweet; a son in law Harold Chapin, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband John “Jack” Gaffney, her brothers James (Jessie) O’Hara and Phillip O’Hara, sisters Alice (Robert) Flaherty, Edna (Raymond) Felt, Lucy (Donald) Dwyer, and Margaret (Roy “Junior”) Lavarnway, and a great granddaughter Ashley Patterson.

Helen was born June 13, 1927 in Rossie, NY a daughter of the late Charles and Lillian (Whalen) O’Hara. She attended Rossie and Hammond schools, graduating from Antwerp with her high school diploma. She worked as a practical nurse at Potsdam Hospital before marrying John “Jack” Gaffney on June 8, 1946 at St. Patrick’s Church in Rossie. She moved to Potsdam with Jack where they began building their family. After her children were well on their way with solid foundations, she began watching her grandchildren and other neighborhood kids. She was a Girl Scout troop leader and volunteered at the Well Baby Clinic in Potsdam.

Mrs. Gaffney enjoyed baking, especially chocolate chip cookies, sewing clothes for her children, knitting on occasion, watching and listening to Lawrence Welk, spending time with her family: playing board games, talking, laughing, and watching her grandchildren grow. She was a sweet and sassy, loving person who will be sorely missed.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society on 10 Madrid Avenue in Potsdam, WWOA (Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures) at 668 Ruddy Rd; Chase Mills, NY 13621, or to a charity of one’s choice. Thoughts, prayers, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the Gaffney family at www.GarnerFH.com.

