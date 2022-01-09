Kathleen Mary (Butler) Amo, 83, of Canton died peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she had been a patient for a few days. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen Mary (Butler) Amo, 83, of Canton died peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she had been a patient for a few days.

Kathleen was born September 3, 1938 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Ragan) Butler Sr. She graduated from Canton Central and attended Canton ATI. She married David G. Amo in 1958.

Kathleen worked for 30+ years in the cafeteria at Canton Central School, retiring in 1998. Following her retirement she worked as a cook at the Town Line Diner in Crary Mills. Kathleen loved animals and flowers and most importantly, she enjoyed taking care of her family.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 63 years, David; a daughter Kelly and her husband Ed McCarthy; granddaughter, Cassandra (Jason) Stromgren; great-grandchildren Alaina and Jonathon Stromgren; a brother, Robert Butler and a sister in law, Gail Butler, as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parent, Kathleen is predeceased by a son, Roger David Amo, a grandson Jesse McCarthy, a brother Francis Butler Jr. and a sister Joan Cutway.

There will be no services held. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Avenue; Potsdam, New York 13676 or to a local Humane Society of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Kathleen Mary (Butler) Amo are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

