Saturday Sports: Massena over Indian River on the hardwood

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Action on the high school hardwood topped the local sports menu on Saturday with a Boys’ Frontier League- NAC meeting in Massena as the Red Raiders hosted Indian River.

Taylor Mitchell comes up with the steal and hoop, tying the game at 6.

Then it was Steven Dottery down low with the hoop and he’s fouled: 9-6 Warriors.

Mitchell counters with the trifecta, knotting the score at 9.

Then it was Garrett Weir to Luke Greco who drives the lane for the bucket.

Reagan Alexander hits the money ball from the corner to put the Warriors up 1.

Colin Patterson hits the pullup for the Red Raiders.

Mitchell rolls off the screen and splashes the 3 pointer

Weir hits as Massena beats Indian River 51-39.

On the college hardwood, SUNY Canton hosted Maine Presque Isle.

In the 1st quarter, Antanasia Chambers buries the 3 ball to put the Roos on top 1.

Then it was Seattle Lettau dialing long distance: SUNY Canton up 2.

Chelsey Raven misfires inside, but Shanelle Borth is there for the putback.

In the 2nd quarter, Briana Brousseau hits down low and the Lady Roos are down 7.

It’s Chelsey Raven hitting, but SUNY Canton falls to Maine Presque Isle 63-52.

Turning to the ice, Norwood Norfolk hosted St. Lawrence Central in the championship game of the Norwood Norfolk Tournament.

Gavin Phillips puts the Icemen up 1-0.

Flyers get a chance to add to the lead, but Matt Reed’s shot rings off the post.

Larries come out strong in the 2nd as Kade Hayes dents net, tying the game at 1.

John Friot Jr. scores the game winner in the 3rd. Norwood Norfolk wins 2-1.

In women’s college hockey, 9th ranked Clarkson faced off against 4th ranked Quinnipiac in ECAC play.

In the 2nd period, the game was scoreless when Gabrielle David scored on the backhand, putting Clarkson on top 1-0 after 2 periods.

Early in the 3rd, Florence Lessard dents the back of the net, increasing the Clarkson lead to 2-0.

With the score 2-1, Nicole Gossling rifles one home: 3-1 Clarkson. Clarkson goes on to win 3-2.

In Federal Hockey League action from the fairgrounds ice arena, the Wolves hosted Carolina for game 2 of their 3 game series.

In the 1st period, the Wolves strike first when Justin MacDonald dents the back of the net: Watertown up 1-0.

A minute later, the Wolves add to their lead when Larry Yellowknee lights the lamp, increasing the Watertown lead to 2-0.

With the score 2-1 Wolves, it’s MacDonald on the doorstep for his 2nd goal of the game: 3-1 Wolves after 1.

Watertown goes on to beat Carolina 7-3.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.