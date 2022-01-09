Advertisement

St. Lawrence schools are screening for COVID before school Monday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - As we head into the next school week, schools are pushing out a reminder for parents and guardians in St. Lawrence County.

School officials are asking students be tested for COVID-19 on Monday morning using the take home tests they received before the weekend.

It’s an effort for schools to get more information on positivity rates and ensure kids with COVID stay home.

Parents and guardians should report any positive results to St. Lawrence County Public Health and the school nurse.

