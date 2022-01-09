Walter G. “Jerry” Reimer, 71, of Madrid

Walter G. “Jerry” Reimer, 71, peacefully passed away early Friday, January 7, 2022 at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. (Source: Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Walter G. “Jerry” Reimer, 71, peacefully passed away early Friday, January 7, 2022 at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Jerry was born February 19, 1950 in New Kensington, PA, son of the late Walter T. and Phyllis (Campbell) Reimer. He was a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School and Canton ATC. He married Linda M. Carr on August 17, 1974 at the United Methodist Church in Norfolk.

Jerry was a long time member of the Norfolk United Methodist Church choir, the Free Masons What Cheer Lodge #689, a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the NYS Weights and Measures Association.

He moved here from Pennsylvania with his parents as a young boy, his father was a diesel mechanic during the construction of the Seaway and a farmer, and Jerry had the privilege of accompanying him and gained his heavy equipment operating and mechanical skills. He was a hard worker and loved farming, so upon graduating from Canton ATC, he continued farming along with his wife Linda, and two children for many years. His love for all animals, dogs, cats, cows and horses, especially his horse Cinnamon was special, and they were blessed with many family pets throughout the years. When it was time to stop farming, he went to work for a farmland drainage company and he and Linda owned and operated Reimer Oil Company.

His love for woodworking and boats resulted in their purchasing a small wooden cabin cruiser “La Vie” and the St. Lawrence River soon became a very important part of their lives. They loved cruising and staying on many of the 1000 Islands, going to Alex Bay, Clayton, Brockville and many other spots along the river. He and Linda soon came to manage Coles Creek and Barnhart Marina’s, where his children had the ideal life growing up. His woodworking and mechanical skills helped him repair and restore many cruisers and wooden boats, especially their family’s own pride and joy, the “Princess Grace”. He then went to work for St. Lawrence County Weights and Measures, where he met so many people travelling from the smallest of grocery stores to the largest of businesses in the county. He retired from there as the director.

Jerry was a gifted and talented singer, performing at many weddings, funerals, concerts and other venues. He recorded an album that brought encouragement and comfort to so many lives. His traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Service singing of “O Holy Night” would move most to tears with his beautiful voice. He greeted everyone with his unforgettable smile and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who was in need.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda; two children, Rachael Reimer of Leesburg, FL; and Gary Reimer of Potsdam; five grandchildren, Vincent, Jonathan, Kendrick, Isaiah and Emyliah; his sister Beth and David Suckow of Cuba, NY; his brother Jeffrey and Maureen Reimer of Rochester, NY, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents Walt and Phyllis, Jerry was also predeceased by his sister Cheryl Reimer.

There will be no public calling hours. A public graveside service will be held at Brookside Cemetery, Waddington at a time to be announced in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, the Norfolk United Methodist Church, or the United Church of Madrid.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

