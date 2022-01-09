Watertown City Council is floating a new idea for Flynn Pool

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Flynn pool is covered in snow, obviously unusable outside of the summer.

But Watertown City Councilmember Sarah Compo Pierce wants to change that. She’s floating the idea of converting the pool into a splash pad in the summer, and an ice rink in the winter.

“A facility like that could be used all four seasons. When you talk about swimming pools, they’re certainly great for summertime. Something like that really can only be used, if we’re lucky, 12 weeks a year,” said Compo Pierce.

Compo Pierce says other northern cities have the splash pad-ice rink, like Buffalo.

In October, a report by the city engineer revealed that the Flynn pool needs around $735,000 in repairs. The council was split at the time as to whether fixing it up is worth it. Councilmember Lisa Ruggiero is in favor of keeping a third pool around and thinks the splash pad-ice rink is a good idea, but not as a replacement.

“I don’t see that as a replacement to the Flynn Pool. But I love the idea, and I would like to see that in addition to the Flynn Pool,” said Ruggiero.

The two newcomers on the council, Patrick Hickey and Cliff Olney, both campaigned on repairing the Flynn Pool and both like Compo Pierce’s idea, but insist on keeping three pools in the city.

“Not in place of. In addition to, yes,” said Hickey.

Olney says city residents want three pools in the city.

“As far as the election goes, the three candidates ran on having all three pools won the election. And that remains the case,” said Olney.

Mayor Jeff Smith calls Compo Pierce’s idea a great common sense approach and would prefer to replace the Flynn Pool with it. He says a city this size doesn’t need three pools.

“If you look at communities our size, most don’t even have two pools, so two pools is sufficient. And then this just enhances the recreational activities for residents in that area,” said Smith.

Mayor Smith says this approach is cheaper than fixing up and maintaining the Flynn Pool. Ruggiero points out that the city will have to do research to determine the actual cost of the splash pad-ice rink. The topic is set to come up during city council’s work session on Monday.

