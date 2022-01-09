Advertisement

A wintry mix on Sunday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will increase tonight and with that will come a warm up.

By early Sunday morning we will be seeing rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. This will continue on and off all day Sunday.

A cold front will move through between 12 PM and 3 PM Sunday which will drop temperatures and change everything back over to snow by Sunday evening. Overnight Sunday into Monday we will see lake effect snow start in CNY and shift North to the Southern Tug Hill by early Monday morning. Snow accumulation will be as high as 24 to 36 inches in parts of Northern Oswego and Southern Lewis Counties by 1 AM Tuesday. If traveling to Syracuse Monday you will encounter whiteouts.

Tuesday will be a VERY cold day. Highs will top out below ZERO for most everyone. If you get above zero Tuesday it won’t be by much.

We will start warming back up Wednesday, but will stay either at or below average for highs.

