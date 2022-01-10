Advertisement

18-year-old accused of throwing newborn in dumpster

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (Gray News) – An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in a dumpster.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to reports of an infant in a dumpster around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officers rendered aid to the newborn, who was taken to the hospital for further pediatric treatment. Authorities said the child is in stable condition at this time.

According to police, investigators were able to get surveillance video that appears to show the woman putting the baby in the trash.

The video shows a white car pulling up to the dumpster around 2 p.m.

You can see a woman get out of the car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.

Police said Alexis Avila confessed to giving birth to the child at another location and then putting it in the dumpster.

Avila was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s a rumor going around that has many North Country residents concerned about their wood...
Blankenbush addresses wood burning ban concerns
Thursday’s lake effect snow storm brought plenty of visitors to the Tug Hill this weekend.
Snowmobilers flock to Tug Hill after this week’s snow storm
Closings, delays & cancellations
As we head into the next school week, schools are pushing out a reminder for parents and...
St. Lawrence schools are screening for COVID before school Monday
Beau Bailey resigns from his position as Village of Lyons Falls Mayor.
Lyons Falls Mayor resigns

Latest News

COVID-19 test kit
Watertown distributing COVID home tests this week
At least 19 people were killed and 63 injured in a five-alarm fire at a New York City apartment...
Doctors race to save lives after NYC fire that killed 19
FILE - In this image taken from video, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks at the U.S....
North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over his participation in Jan. 6 rally
Moor Herbs' “Angel Formula” was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online. It...
Infant ‘Angel Formula’ recalled for possible health risks
It turns out that dogs seems to be able to tell a familiar language from a non-familiar one,...
Dogs recognize different languages, study suggests