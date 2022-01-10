Advertisement

Amy J. Mitchell, 62, of Watertown

Jan. 10, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Amy J. Mitchell, 62, of Academy St., passed away January 7, 2022 after her courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her husband and Jefferson County Hospice care providers.

She was born January 3, 1960 to John and Frances (Carney) Amirault, was raised in Black River, NY and graduated in 1977 from Carthage Central School District.

Amy will be remembered for her loving spirit, sense of humor, open mindedness, and great personality. She was a friend to all who never judged others.

She was a passionate animal lover and especially enjoyed caring for her many cats. She also enjoyed gardening and stargazing.

Beside her husband Louis Mitchell, Amy is survived by her mother, Frances Amirault, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is predeceased by her father, John Amirault.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours. Arrangements are being made for a spring burial at the Black River Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Amy’s honor to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

