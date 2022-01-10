Beverly A. Green, 77, of Clayton

Mrs. Beverly A. Green, 77, went to be with the lord and her husband on January 7th. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Beverly A. Green, 77, went to be with the lord and her husband on January 7th.

She was born the daughter of Alfred and Jesse Bezner on October 2nd, 1944. She was adopted by Harold and Dorothy Marshall as a young girl.

On September 9th, 1965, Beverly married Charles W. Green. Charles died in 2004.

Beverly worked for Frink Snow Plow for many years as a cleaning lady until they closed. She then worked in the deli at the Big M Supermarket, currently known as Surefine, until she retired in 2004.

She enjoyed certain weekly tv shows, drawing, bowling, going out to dinner, occasionally going gambling, and especially spending time with family and friends.

Beverly loved going to the Rustic Golf Course.

She was past President of the Colon-Couch Post 821 Ladies Auxiliary and served as Jefferson County President of the Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by one son and daughter in law, Marshall and Mary of Clayton; two grandsons and their wives, Joe (Sam) and Dustin (Jamielee); two great granddaughters, Gracelynn and Hadlee; another great grandchild due July 2022; a brother David Bezner; sister-in-law, Linda Gates; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Shirley Spignardo; her best friend (sister) Laureen Wagner; and her cat Casper; nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband Charles, her parents and adopted parents, two brothers, Alfred Gates and Bob Shepard, brother-in-law Walt Green, and a sister-in-law Dottie Goodfriend.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Rustic Golf Course at a later date.

Life without Beverly will never be the same, but she will stay alive through all the memories she left behind.

Local arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

